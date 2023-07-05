PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.1% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $5,229,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.2% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.01 and a 200-day moving average of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

