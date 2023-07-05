WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 105,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,594,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 5.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,168.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 107,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 105,342 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 4,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VGT stock opened at $441.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $447.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.