WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,992 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 314,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $70,932,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $237.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $445.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $238.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.38.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

