WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,992 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 314,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $70,932,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $237.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $445.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $238.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.38.

Visa (NYSE:VFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

