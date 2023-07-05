Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $237.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $238.40. The company has a market capitalization of $445.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.