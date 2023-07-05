Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 10,718 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.3% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $61,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

ABBV stock opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $238.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average of $150.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

