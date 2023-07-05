Demars Financial Group LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.03 and its 200-day moving average is $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

