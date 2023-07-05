AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Reduced by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.48. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

