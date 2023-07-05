AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
AbbVie Price Performance
NYSE ABBV opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.48.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.