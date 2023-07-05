AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.