Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.