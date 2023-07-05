Source Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of V stock opened at $237.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.38. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $238.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $445.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.