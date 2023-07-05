Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.5% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after buying an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $237.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.38. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $238.40. The company has a market capitalization of $445.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

