Source Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $721,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

ABBV opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $238.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

