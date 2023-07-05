Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 783.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,526 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of V opened at $237.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $238.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.38.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

