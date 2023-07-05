BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BIT opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 127,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 159,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

