Forsta AP Fonden Sells 39,400 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Shopify by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shopify Stock Up 0.4 %

Shopify stock opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

