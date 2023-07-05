Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,603,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Nutrien by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after buying an additional 3,229,764 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nutrien by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after buying an additional 2,138,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Several research firms have commented on NTR. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.16.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

