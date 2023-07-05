Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $23,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

