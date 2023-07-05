Analyzing AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) & Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Free Report) and Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AIA Group and Sun Life Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA Group N/A N/A N/A Sun Life Financial 8.90% 14.29% 1.16%

Dividends

AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sun Life Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Sun Life Financial pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA Group $19.11 billion 6.25 $282.00 million N/A N/A Sun Life Financial $17.94 billion 1.71 $2.50 billion $3.86 13.54

This table compares AIA Group and Sun Life Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sun Life Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AIA Group.

Risk & Volatility

AIA Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Life Financial has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Sun Life Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AIA Group and Sun Life Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sun Life Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sun Life Financial has a consensus target price of $72.78, suggesting a potential upside of 39.21%. Given Sun Life Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Life Financial is more favorable than AIA Group.

Summary

Sun Life Financial beats AIA Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company sells its products through a network of agents and partners in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Brunei, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products. It is also involved in mutual fund and investment management businesses. Sun Life Financial Inc was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

