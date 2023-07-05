Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $782.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.63 and a 1-year high of $795.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $701.90 and a 200 day moving average of $656.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. UBS Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

