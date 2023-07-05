Forsta AP Fonden Sells 13,800 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

