The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 60.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,891 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 7,434.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 305,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 301,452 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in TJX Companies by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

