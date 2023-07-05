Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,285,000 after purchasing an additional 77,464 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

Humana stock opened at $446.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $435.00 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.56.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

