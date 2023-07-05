Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 11,807 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $67.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

