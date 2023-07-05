Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $186.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.94. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $211.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

