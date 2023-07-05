Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

