ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential downside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACVA. Barrington Research upped their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ACVA opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,839.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $212,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,839.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 105,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,880,967.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,274.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,840,400 shares of company stock valued at $79,191,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

