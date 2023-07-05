Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $191.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE NUE opened at $165.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.31. Nucor has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 9.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after purchasing an additional 762,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,209,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,181,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.