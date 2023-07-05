Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,625 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 154.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.98.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

