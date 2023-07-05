Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,677 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genworth Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,918,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,764 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 958,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 835,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 421,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

GNW stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,667,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

