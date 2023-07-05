BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Has $28.07 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 383.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,731 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 11.3% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $28,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

