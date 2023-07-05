First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Reduced by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,954,000 after buying an additional 559,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after buying an additional 19,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

