Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

