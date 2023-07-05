PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

