Private Ocean LLC Increases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $280.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.42. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.