Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 1,692 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

