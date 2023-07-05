AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

