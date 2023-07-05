AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $8.81 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 198,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,168,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 69,951 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on Z. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.