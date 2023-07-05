AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $19.51 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,361 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of NRG Energy worth $19,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NRG Energy to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

