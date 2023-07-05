Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

