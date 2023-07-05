Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYV opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

