AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

