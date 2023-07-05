AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 74,247 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.14% of DocuSign worth $16,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of DOCU opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

