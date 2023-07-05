AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145,453 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Textron worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXT. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXT opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

