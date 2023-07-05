Forsta AP Fonden Has $11.07 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 101,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 594.8% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 51,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,425 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $86.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.