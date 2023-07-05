Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $26,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Robert Half International by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Robert Half International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

