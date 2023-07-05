AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $14.80 Million Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 404,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,611 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.18% of Bath & Body Works worth $14,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBWI stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBWI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

