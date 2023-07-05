Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 126.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 499,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,150 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

