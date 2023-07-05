AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $17.28 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 499,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 688,883 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WBA opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

