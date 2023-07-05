Forsta AP Fonden Buys 78,500 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,838,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,168,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $85.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

