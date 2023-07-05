801 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 801 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Globus Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Globus Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

